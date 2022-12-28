Scott & Rocio Helm
RUSK — A funeral service for our beloved Scott and Rocio Helm, of Rusk, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Rusk. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. They will be laid to rest at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Rusk.
Scott and Rocio lives were centered around their beautiful daughters. They will always be remembered for their devotion to their families, dedication to prayer and how they truly enjoyed life and lived life to the fullest. They were members of First Baptist Church in Rusk. They left an imprint that will last forever in the community they loved and worked in.
Scott was born on May 10, 1989 in Long Beach, California. He graduated from Rusk High School, was a huge Miami Dolphins fan and loved doing impersonations. He was employed for the State of Texas at the correctional facility in Rusk.
Rocio was born on January 31, 1989 in Tyler. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and attended TJC in Tyler. She was an amazing singer and loved her work family at the Cherokee County Clerks office.
Left to cherish their memory are beloved daughters, Myla Grace Helm and Jazlyn Brielle Helm.
Scott is survived by his parents, Glenn and Helen Self of Rusk; sisters, Krystal Roberts and husband Nathan of Rusk and Jennifer Self of Dallas; brothers, Kevin Persall and wife Shanna of Rusk, Jonathan Self of Rusk and Stacey Self of Dallas.
Rocio is survived by her parents, Ramiro and Tommie Tizcareno of Tyler; brothers, Salvador Tizcareno and wife Amber and Ricardo Tizcareno and wife Anna, all of Tyler. They are both survived by their nieces and nephews: Aniya, Natalee Abel, Kamden, James, Chris and Dayton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Ricardo Tizcareno, Salvador Tizcareno, Fernando Tovar, Ramiro Tizcareno, Jesus Medrano, Isaiah Stewart, Christopher Stockton, James Jenkins, Taylor Clay, Trent Bowens, Lee Garner, Anthony Garner and honorary pallbearer, Dakota Acker.
Memorial donations may be made at any Austin Bank branch. Both families would like to say thank you to Scott and Rocio’s friends and community for their continued prayers, donations, and support.
A collection of their memories and precious times together are keepsakes of the heart, that will remain with us forever.