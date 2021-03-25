Sarah Lockwood
CHANDLER — Graveside services for Sarah Lockwood, 87, of Chandler, are scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Chandler Memorial Cemetery with Greg Taylor officiating. Interment will be under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lockwood passed away March 22, 2021 in Chandler.
Sarah Lou (Taylor) Lockwood was born March 16, 1934 in Lillie, Louisiana, the daughter of Wiley Dee Taylor and Lucy Evelyn (Trickey) Taylor. She was a member of West Lake Baptist Church of Chandler and enjoyed serving as a volunteer for both God’s Open Hands of Chandler as well as with the Master Builders Association. As a young woman, she worked for Hall Drug Store in Eldorado, Arkansas before beginning a career in banking. Over the span of her banking career, she worked for Chandler State Bank and retired from People’s Bank of Tyler. After her retirement, she found great joy working for Caldwell Zoo in Tyler. During her free time, Sarah enjoyed word search puzzles and being on her iPad. She loved her family wholeheartedly and will be missed by all those she knew and loved.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy W. Lockwood; son, Mike Green and brothers, Pat Taylor and Willie Gene Taylor.
Survivors include children, Susan Ashley and Sonny Stallings of Emerald Bay, Wiley D. Lockwood of Longview, Randel Lockwood and wife Angie of Lindale; siblings, Elizabeth Hinton of Arlington, Wanda Lockwood of Tyler, Leon Taylor and wife Wanda of Spearsville, Louisiana; sisters-in-law, Marilynn Taylor of Spearsville, Louisiana, Frances Albritton and husband Harley of Downsville, Louisiana; grandchildren, Corey Ashley and wife Amy, Hallee Delaney and husband Brandon, Cannon Green and fiancé Lori Bina, Anissa Green, Heather Westmoreland and Jonathan Hoffman, Austin Lockwood and fiancé Katelynn Nichols, Logan Lockwood; step grandchildren, Jackson Heard, Mallory Heard, Lilly Heard; nine great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends including those from Taylortown, Louisiana.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Corey Ashley, Brandon Delaney, Grayson Delaney, Keaton Delaney, Cannon Green, Austin Lockwood, Logan Lockwood, Beckett Lockwood, Tate Ashley and Max Westmoreland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 7240 Chase Oaks Blvd., Plano, TX 75025 or God’s Open Hands, P.O. Box 425, Chandler, TX 75758.
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
