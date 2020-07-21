Sarah Kay Franks
Sarah Kay Franks
TYLER — Sarah Kay Franks, 81, went to be with her heavenly father on July 16, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Whitehouse First Assembly with Sr Pastor Michael Fleming officiating.
Mom was born on August 10, 1938, in Atlanta, Texas, the oldest daughter of the late Harvey and Mary Mooneyham. She was preceded in death by her sister Sandra Gail Bryson.
Mom graduated high school in Atlanta and earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. Her lifelong dream of spreading the gospel was where her heart belonged. She attended Victory Christian Center and became recognized as a minister of reconciliation.
Mission trips to orphanages in Jamaica, Mexico, and remote villages in Peru were the highlight of her calling to help make a difference to the disadvantaged and oppressed. Mom enjoyed singing in the choir, playing the piano, and reading her bible.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael and his wife Carol, and Stanley and his wife Danna; and five grandchildren, Bryan, Taylor, Brittany and her husband Brendan, Stephen and his wife April, and Matthew.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”
2 Timothy 4:7

Tags

Recommended for you