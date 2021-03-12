Sarah Jane Cooper
TYLER — Services for Sarah Jane Cooper, 94, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, March 13, at 1 PM at First Baptist Church, Tyler, with Rev. Scott Richardson and Rev. Pike Wisner officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cooper passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
She was born May 16, 1926, in Longview to W.M. and Eva Windham Lamb.
A graduate of Sherman High School, Mrs. Cooper attended Austin College. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and her Master’s in Library Science from North Texas State University.
Mrs. Cooper taught fifth grade at Birdwell Elementary for 29 years.
A devoted member of First Baptist Church Tyler for seven decades, Mrs. Cooper served for a time as church librarian. She was also active in the ABC quilting group.
She and her husband Hugh were longtime members of United Commercial Travelers, Tyler Council 306, joining in 1955. One of her proudest accomplishments was serving UCT International as Supreme Counselor for the Ladies’ Auxiliary. She served as president of Alpha Delta Kappa teachers’ sorority and the Retired Teachers Association. She was also a lifetime member of the PTA, as well as Tyler Women’s Forum and the home demonstration club.
Mrs. Cooper was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 68 years, Hugh Cooper; sister, Wileva Mullins; daughter-in-law, Tammy Cooper; and great-granddaughter, Kennedy Grace Cooper.
Survivors include her son Cary Cooper and wife Nancy of Texas City; son Kent Cooper of Whitehouse; grandchildren Matt Cooper and wife Annie of League City; Mark Cooper and wife Jennifer of Dickinson; Cory Cooper of Arp; Christy Cooper of Tyler; and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Smith, John Jarvis, Darwin Fuller, and grandsons Matt Cooper, Mark Cooper, and Cory Cooper.
Visitation is scheduled from 5-7 PM Friday at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Whitehouse Library/Youth Fund.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
