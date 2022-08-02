Sarah “Evelyn” George
TYLER — A lady who loved her family, friends, & church moved to her heavenly home July 31, 2022 at the age of 96. Sarah Evelyn LeGrand was born to John Gentry LeGrand and Mary Ethel Leonard on June 6, 1926 in Luther, Oklahoma. She was salutatorian of her high school graduating class in Edmond, Oklahoma where she enjoyed all the home economics classes and playing girls’ basketball. As a teenager, she worked summers in a hardware store owned by one of her aunts and helped another aunt with cooking and caring for her younger cousins. Upon graduation, she moved to Oklahoma City to work at Tinker Field and began taking night courses at Draughon’s Business School, majoring in accounting.
At the end of World War II, she met Loyd Alfred George at a USO dance as he was just arriving home after serving as a fighter pilot in France and Holland during the war. A romance flourished and they were married at Pennsylvania Ave. Christian Church in Oklahoma City May 12, 1946. Their first daughter, Marilyn, was born in March of 1948.
In Oklahoma City, Loyd began working in the automobile finance industry, and opportunities for advancement led to a move to Fort Worth, Texas in 1950. A second daughter, Cathy, was born on Christmas day in 1952 after a company promotion resulted in a transfer to San Angelo, Texas. The George family was later transferred to Odessa, Texas, where they were very active in the First Christian Church and became charter members of Bethany Christian Church. Evelyn made curtains for Sunday school classrooms and taught first grade and summer vacation Bible school. Evelyn was the consummate homemaker. She was happiest when caring for her family, cooking meals for others, and participating in her daughters’ activities, music lessons, and making special dresses for piano recitals. In 1959, the family was transferred to San Antonio and enjoyed living there until another transfer resulted in a move to Dallas in 1960 where Loyd made the transition to banking. He was instrumental in the financing of the Swiss Avenue real estate renewal project and served on the East Dallas Chamber of Commerce. Evelyn began working for Titche’s managing the Lochwood location’s gift-wrapping department and later the credit office. Both daughters enjoyed summer camp at Athens and youth conferences at TCU. They both graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University and later earned Masters’ degrees, as well. Marilyn married David Osborn in 1971, and Cathy married Carl Lynn Pavlic in 1975. Grandchildren Jaime & Matthew Osborn, Neal, Britton & Clayton Pavlic enjoyed spending time with their grandparents. They treasure many memories of birthday and holiday celebrations and their favorite foods & desserts lovingly prepared by their “Mimi.”
In April of 1985, Loyd and Evelyn moved to Tyler when he had the opportunity to open Bank of East Texas where he served as its first president. First Christian Church, Tyler immediately became their new church home and they were involved in a number of its outreach programs. They enjoyed visiting their daughters’ families, and attending the high school and college graduation ceremonies of all five grandchildren - one granddaughter and four grandsons. Great grandchildren brought new joy. Cameron Henry & Lucas George are the children of Neal & Sasha Pavlic. Joshua David & Welles Michael are the children of Matthew and Dara Osborn. Knox Joseph, Gavin Reece, & Finley Mae are the children of Clayton Pavlic & Tyler Pavlic.
Loyd George died in 2014 at the age of 93. Loyd and Evelyn George both grew up during the Depression and were anxious to build a church-centered family and home after World War II. They taught a strong work ethic and family commitment by example. Serving their church and sharing hospitality with family and friends was their greatest pleasure. First Christian Church, Tyler was the anchor of their lives for over thirty years. The family will host visitation at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM. A family burial will be held Thursday, Augusat 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery with Dr. Chris Pulliam officiating. Any memorials in honor of Evelyn George to First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 would be gratefully received.