Sarah Erwin Ford
TYLER — Services for Mrs. Sarah Erwin Ford, 90 of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1 pm. The service will be held at St. Louis Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph E. Caraway, Sr. serving as eulogist. *FACE MASK ARE REQUIRED* Burial will follow in Amigo Cemetery in Winona under the direction of John R. Harmon undertaking Company. She was preceded in death by her husband, three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by five nieces, four nephews and a god daughter. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the funeral home from 2-8 pm.
