Sarah Ellen Beall
JACKSONVILLE — Sarah Ellen Beall Goodson went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2021. Sarah was born October 2, 1924, to Willie and Elmina Beall of Jacksonville, Texas. Following high school, Sarah attended Texas State College for Women in Denton where she majored in Home Economics until she married. Sarah had a heart for people. She was a good listener always including each person in a conversation. Sarah had a real passion for serving her church, family, and community, where she was well known and respected. She was a very caring and compassionate person, putting the needs of others before her own. A wonderful cook, she was able to minister to others in preparation of meals. Sarah spent time hosting the Mary Martha Bible Club, 20/40 Couple’s Club, was a founding member of the Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter of DAR as well as descendants of the signing of the Magna Carta. Sarah was an avid bridge player, enjoying over fifty years of different bridge groups and fellowshipping with friends. Sarah’s first love was God as she ministered in teaching Sunday School for many years and was a part of the church choir. Her next love was family and she cherished holidays and intimate meals with many generations surrounding the dinner table. Sarah loved to marvel at God’s creation as she watched birds and wildlife in her backyard and on trips. She never took for granted her many blessings commenting daily how fortunate and thankful she was. Above all else on this earth, Sarah was absolutely devoted to her husband, Frank of seventy-six years. She supported, respected, and loved her husband unconditionally. Sarah, as a mother, involved herself in every detail of her children’s lives continuing on in support of her grandchildren’s lives as well. She was a woman of strong faith, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ’s love and the beauty and peace that would await her after her passing.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Frank just ten weeks prior, parents Willie and Elmina Beall of Jacksonville, sisters Ruby Lee Stevens of Jacksonville, Florene Shank of Tyler, son-in-law Jackie Maxwell, and grandson Jackson Maxwell.
Sarah is survived by her children Tom Goodson and wife Pamela of Ft. Worth, Ellen Maxwell of Bullard, Kathryn Cunningham and husband Chuck of Crockett; grandchildren Christie Goodson Chandler and husband Brett of Carthage, Scott Goodson of Ft. Worth, Sharon Maxwell Crowley and husband Bob of Enterprise, Alabama, Sarah Maxwell Lake and husband Andrew of Tyler, Katie Cunningham King and husband Robert of Waco, and Kara Cunningham Ware and husband David of Coppell, as well as twelve great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregiving team of Shannon Wilkes, Jessica Walker, Jevennetta Dunton, Ashley Pearl, and Dayna Pearl for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Central Baptist Church, Building Fund at Central Baptist Church, 1909 East Rusk Street, Jacksonville, Texas 75766.
Viewing will be held until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Memorial services for Sarah Ellen Beall Goodson will be held Thursday, November 11 at one o’clock in the afternoon at Central Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Texas. Visitation will follow the memorial service. A private graveside at Resthaven Cemetery will be held for family preceding the memorial.