Sarah Dacus Grewell

Mrs. Grewell passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Tyler. She was born September 30, 1940 in Winnsboro to Joe Earl Dacus and Lida Woodard Dacus.
Sarah was raised in Hawkins and graduated from Hawkins High School and Tyler Junior College. She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and made her career with Tyler Independent School District as the secretary at Gary Elementary and Caldwell Academy. She enjoyed many hobbies and loved spending her extra time with her beloved family and friends.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Don Grewell and brother Don Dacus. She is survived by her loving family including, brothers: James Dacus and wife Sandy, Ricky Dacus and wife Glenda; stepsiblings: Nancy Hamilton, Tony Plocher and Doy Plocher; daughters: Laura Jordan and husband Bobby of Mont Belvieu, Terri Johnson and husband Chip of Tyler; grandchildren: April Gilbert and husband Scott, Tyler Jordan, Trey Johnson and wife Courtney, Eric Johnson and wife Jennifer; great-grandchildren: Garrett Gilbert, Keagan Gilbert, Jake Gilbert, Lane Tyler Johnson, Campbell Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Jordan, Chip Johnson, Scott Gilbert, Tyler Jordan, Trey Johnson and Eric Johnson.
Sarah’s family would like to thank the staff and doctors at The Hospice of East Texas and Dr. Julie Philley for the loving care they showed Sarah during this time.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.