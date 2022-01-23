Sara (Sally) Smith McLanahan
TYLER — Sara (Sally) Smith McLanahan, the William S. Tod Professor of Sociology and Public Affairs at Princeton University known for her work on children and inequality, passed away on December 31, 2021. She died surrounded by her family at her home in New York, NY. Sara was born in Tyler, Texas in 1940 to Norman and Elizabeth (Tudie) Smith. She was named after her Aunt Sarah Smith Calvert and her grandmothers Marion Francis Bell and Margaret Francis Brown. She was an accomplished piano player and attended the Aspen Music School as a teenager. She described her experience of music school as the most important in her young life. “I found my people there. They were intellectual, hard working and authentic,” she told her children. She placed a premium on these qualities for the rest of her life. Sara and her husband returned to Aspen many summers where they loved to listen to the students prepare for their performances in the annual Aspen Summer Festival.
In 1958, when Sara was a high school senior, she won the opportunity to play with the East Texas State Symphony alongside cellist Ralph Kirshbaum, whom she later accompanied at other performances. Many years later while in New York City doing research for her dissertation, she wandered into a music hall in Lincoln Center and saw Kirshbaum rehearsing. She had doubts about the untraditional course she had taken with her life, but seeing Kirshbaum on stage grounded her and she took it as a sign that she was on the right path.
In 1958 she was accepted to Smith College in Massachusetts, but at her parents’ wishes attended Bennett College instead. In the fall of 1959, she was a princess in the Tyler Rose Festival: her dear friend Carol Dean was the Queen. After graduating from Bennett, she completed a junior year at Smith College and then left school in 1962 to marry and start a family in New York City. During that time she gave birth to her first child, Sara McLanahan Edlin (63), and worked as a music teacher at Diller Quaile School of Music. In 1966 the family moved to Houston, Texas where Sara gave birth to two more children: Ellery Sudyam (66), and Anna Bell (69). She became an accomplished tennis player, and worked as a decorator and a real estate agent. In 1968, inspired by Grayson Cecil Clemmons and Judy Forsyth Sanford, Sara became an activist in a successful campaign to elect a new school board that passed sweeping reforms to desegregate schools in 1970. Grayson and Judy remained her dear friends for the rest of her life. In 1973, Elizabeth Brown Phillips empowered Sara to return to college. Sara became a single mother while finishing her undergraduate work with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Houston in 1974. She earned a master’s degree in sociology in 1976 and a Ph.D. in sociology in 1979, both from UT-Austin.
Sara began her career as a professor of Sociology at the University of Wisconsin in 1979. While there she met and married her second husband, Irv Garfinkel. In the late 1980s, Sara accepted a professorship at Princeton University which her husband described as her “girlhood dream.” She was not the first family member to work at Princeton: her great-great-aunt, Nancy Lee Swann, curated the Gest Collection at Princeton from 1937 until 1948. Nancy Lee Swann was an inspiration to Sara who grew up hearing the story her cousin Henry Marsh Bell told about visiting Nancy Lee at Princeton where she introduced him to her colleague Albert Einstein.
Sara visited Tyler every year in April to see family and friends and to drive the Azalea trail. She kept up on news of her cousins Henry and Allan Bell and Elizabeth Marsh Ellis and maintained close relationships with childhood friends; Betty Byers, Cecile Bergfeld, Carol Dean, Nancy Campbell, Patsy Lyle, Deryl Ann Hull, Jane Loftin, Sandra Gooch, Ellann Thompson and Lulu Hubbard.
Sara was preceded by her parents Norman Pryor Smith and Elizabeth Crews and sister Nancy Elizabeth Smith who died peacefully at Sara’s home in Princeton, NJ in Sept 2018.
Sara is survived by her husband Irwin Garfinkel; daughter Sara, married to Brian Edlin; son Ellery S. McLanahan Jr.; daughter Anna Bell McLanahan, married to Jeffrey Feldman; stepdaughters Leah, married to Mike Matthew, and Lynn Garfinkel, married to Patrick Williams; and grandchildren Henry, Molly, Rachel, Aaron and Reuven, and her first cousin Elizabeth Brown Gitenstein.
A memorial service for Sara will be held in Spring 2022 on the Princeton campus, with details to be announced.