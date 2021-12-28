Sara Lee (Pollard) Hall
CHANDLER — A Celebration of Life Service for Sara Hall, 94, of Chandler, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Chandler First United Methodist Church with Rev. Bryan Harkness officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Sara Lee Pollard Hall went to be with the Lord in Paradise in the early morning hours of December 26, 2021. She was born on March 7, 1927, at the family farm outside of Lone Oak, Texas in Hunt County. During the Depression years, they moved to Greenville where she attended school, graduating in 1944 and later attending East Texas State Teachers College at Commerce.
Sara was married to Charles Clifton Hall, also of Greenville, for 68 years until his death in 2015. They had three children beginning with Charles Phillip (Phil), Julia Ann (Julie), and Mark.
Sara raised the children at home and usually held part time jobs to help support the family until receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in social work from Stephen F. Austin State University in the early seventies. She then worked at Rusk State Hospital and the State of Texas Health Department in Arlington until retiring in 1986.
Sara was one of those people of whom it is said never met a stranger. She was a long-time member of the Chandler First United Methodist Church and was involved in numerous church and civic organizations including Keep Chandler Beautiful, God’s Open Hands, Chandler Historical Society, the Lioness Club, and was always willing to join in to assist and serve others in the community through her volunteer efforts. If she met someone new at church or even at the grocery store, one of the first things she would ask them was if they would like to join one of the volunteer groups she supported.
Sara was a fantastic cook but loved making pies and cakes the most. Ask any of her children or grandchildren, and they all had their favorite dish or dessert. Baking for her family was simply one of the many ways through which she expressed her love and devotion to us who loved her so much. She was always the example of a strong, faithful, and steadfast advocate for her family and friends- a real lady but with a backbone of steel. Her children have said of their Mom that she was the glue that held the family together through whatever storms of life came their way. She was truly one of a kind, and while her family will miss her all the days that remain for them, they have the assurance that they will see her again. From her family, “thank you, mom for all you did for us; we love you.”
Sara was preceded in death by her father, M.W. Pollard; mother, Emma Pollard, and sister, Nasa Smith. She is survived by her three children, Phil Hall and wife Jennifer, Julie Henry and husband Claude, and Mark Hall and wife Ann. She is also survived by nine grandchildren. Grandsons include Cameron Hall, Christian Hall, Justin Henry, Aaron Henry, Andrew Hall and Adam Hall. Granddaughters include Jordan Potts, Megan Petermann and Meredith Howell. She also had 10 great grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter at the time of her passing.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful people at Heart to Heart Hospice for their kindness and professionalism in helping them navigate her final months, as well as to Daisy, Joyce and Margie, part-time caregivers who were more like family.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to Chandler First United Methodist Church or Keep Chandler Beautiful.
