Sara Bernice Hicks
TYLER — It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Sara Stribling Hicks of Tyler, Texas at the age of 90 years. Sara peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Sara was born on January 27, 1932 in Jacksonville, Texas. She was the youngest child of Bob and Edith Stribling, and would often tell stories of what life was like growing up in the small town, where her father ran a local funeral parlor out of their home, and owned a hardware store in town. As a young girl, Sara spent her summers in the Hill Country, at Camp Waldemar, later passing on the tradition to her daughter. Sara’s high school years were spent at Alto High School and then to The Hockaday School in Dallas, where she was voted Most Beautiful, not to anyone’s surprise. She then went on to attend Southern Methodist University, majoring in Home Economics and becoming a proud member of the Chi Omega sorority.
During her college years she met the love of her life, Jimmy, while on a trip to Austin with her good friend Sarah Starnes. Sara and Jimmy were married on June 13, 1953 in Alto, Texas and soon moved to Missouri after Jimmy was drafted into the Army. The two of them settled into married life and soon welcomed their first child Gina in 1955, before returning home to Tyler. Once back home they rounded out their family when Bobby came along just two years later.
Sara’s life soon revolved around her children, husband, and household. She spent the next decades filling her days doing all the things she truly loved, the majority of which involved taking care of her friends, family, and loved ones. Most who knew her would consider Sara a jack of all trades. She loved to go antiquing, was involved in the Junior League, Tyler Rose Festival, and local symphony. She put her eye for decorating to wonderful use, in helping to decorate the church parlor and the foyer. She served as a Sunday school teacher, Cub Scout Den mother for Bobby and CampFire Leader for Gina, all while continuing to feed everyone with her love of cooking and ensuring everyone knew exactly what Emily Post expected of their manners. Sara’s favorite time of year was Christmas, and she always went all out each year to celebrate the season.
Anyone who knew Sara during her lifetime can say without a doubt that her passion for sewing and creating was a skill often unmatched by many. She spent her spare time honing her skills and was never far from a needle and thread. Sara found great joy in making things for her children, grandchildren, and later great-grandchildren. Whether it was quickly hemming a pair of pants for Jimmy, making a replica of a dress she saw in a store window for her granddaughters, or the intricate needlepoint Christmas stockings for each family member, it was safe to say sewing was a place where Sara was in a league of her own.
During her life after her children were out of the house, Sara and Jimmy found great joy in traveling the world with their closest friends. From cruises to golfing around Europe, they enjoyed all each new place had to offer, coming home with stories to entertain everyone.
Sara lived for her grandchildren and later her great-grandchildren. She continued her traditions of teaching manners and etiquette, during summer visits and spent countless hours with each of them playing Mahjong and Gin Rummy, all while they learned to sew or cook or simply just enjoy the time spent together.
Sara is survived by her husband, Jimmy Hicks of Tyler; her daughter, Gina Hicks Pettigrew and her husband Louis; son, Bobby Hicks and his wife Pam; grandchildren: Matt Hicks, Daniel Hicks, Paige Kirbo and her husband Brent, and Haley Pettigrew and her husband Donald Spiering; great-grandchildren: Luke Hicks, Paxton and Caiden Spiering and Bryan Kirbo; as well as extended family, and friends who she touched during her life.
Sara will forever be remembered as a giving, caring and selfless soul, who left an incredible impact on all who knew her. The traditions she created will continue to live on for generations to come by those who loved her dearly.
A memorial service will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home, Saturday August 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 301 W. Ferguson, Tyler, TX 75702 (www.fbctyler.org).