Sandra Wilkins
TROUP — Sandra Wilkins, 79, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2021, in Jacksonville, Texas. She was born December 25, 1941, in Houston, Texas to the late Clifton James and Rena Ruby Weeks Ashcraft.
Memorial services for Sandra Wilkins will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church of Troup, with Reverend John Thomas officiating.
Sandra was retired from Wiltronics Supply as vice president. She was a point secretary for the East Texas Horse Show Association, enjoyed working for the food pantry at the First United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, and she loved them with all of her heart. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Troup.
She is preceded in death by her husband Alton Cager Wilkins.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Schmitz of Jacksonville, Rhonda Bender of Troup; sister, Beverly Hefner of Tyler; sister-in-law, Mary Lee Ashcraft of New Caney; 4 grandchildren, T.R. Bender and wife Samantha, Brandi McAlpine and husband Bobby Joe, Kristen Johnsen, Jacob Johnsen; 6 great-grandchildren, Emiliee McAlpine, Alayna McAlpine, Brittany Bender, Jaxson Bender, Derrick Bender, and Kyla Norris; numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.