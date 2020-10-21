Sandra Roberts Alexander

Sandra grew up in Lufkin, Texas, graduated from Lufkin High School and moved to Tyler where she raised her daughter, Kathy and sons, Brad and Kyle.
Sandra was a member of First Christian Church in Tyler. She enjoyed playing piano and participating in the handbell choir. Sandra delighted in life. Her hobbies included traveling, mah-jongg, and golf. She was known for her congenial spirit, infectious smile, and love for her family and friends.
Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Howard Roberts; mother, Mozelle Roberts; sister, Janet Bullock; and grandson, Andrew Davis.
She is survived by her loving family including Kathy Price and husband, Ted; Brad Glover and wife, Susan; Kyle Glover and wife, Sharon; brother, Phil Roberts and wife, Paula; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler. Services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chris Pulliam officiating. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Swan, Texas.
If desired, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 4202 So. Broadway, Tyler, Texas 75701.