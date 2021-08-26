Sandra O’Neal
TYLER — Sandra Atchison O’Neal Born 10/12/48 to Roy Atchison and Lexie Plant Atchison in St. Michael Hospital Texarkana, Arkansas. She passed away at her home in Tyler, Texas with her family gathered around her 8/21/21.
Sandy, “Nandy” by her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren; grew up in Garland City, Arkansas where her parents owned Cranks and Atchison Grocery Store. Wonderful time was spent in the store, with trains coming by the store, where she learned to count; Sandy would be so excited when a boxcar said “Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe ‘’. She was in the Jewelry retail business for 30 years, attended Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas; where she was a Sunday School Teacher, in the Church Choir, and did local Missionary work.
Sandy is survived by her husband Roy T. O’Neal, their children Sara and Stephen, her Grandchildren Zac, Kayla, and Tyler, her Great-Grandchildren Leah, Ava, and Levi, and her brother Johnny. She will be greatly missed.
Graveside Services will be held at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas at 10 A.M. Saturday, August 28, 2021. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.
The family request that contributions be made to the charity of your choice.
