Sandra Marie Shipman
BROWNSBORO — Sandra Marie Shipman, 82, of Brownsboro, TX, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Tyler, Texas.
Sandra was born May 16, 1939 in Hallettsville, Texas to the late Henry and Julia Olsovsky. She met and married her late husband, Harvey, in 1960 in Austin, TX and moved to Tyler, TX in 1962.
Sandra enjoyed reading so much that she owned a bookstore where she made friendships that lasted a lifetime. Her latest favorite hobby was working on puzzles. She collected Jeff Gordon memorabilia and turtles. She also enjoyed going to NASCAR races with Harvey, other traveling in their RV, and most importantly spending time with family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Harvey “Ray” Shipman, Jr. on Sept. 17, 2002.
Survivors include her son, Mike Shipman of Chandler, TX, three granddaughters, Chantel Galaz & husband, Ruben, of Lindale, TX, Channah Shipman of Vancouver, WA, Chrysta Knutson & husband, Josh, of Vancouver, WA., one grandson, Austin Shipman of Tyler, TX, two great-grandsons, Gavin & Isaac Galaz, and two great-granddaughters, Raleigh and Finley Knutson. She is also survived by two sisters, Shirley & Kay.
Per Sandra’s request, there will not be a memorial service.
If desired, please make donations in her memory to one of the following: Shriners Hospital for Children, 6977 Main Street, Houston, TX, 77030 or Shriners Burn Hospital for Children, 815 Market Street, Galveston, TX 77550 orThe Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Boulevard, Tyler, TX 75701.
