Sandra Lynn Teague
TYLER — The morning of Sunday, December 12, 2021, Sandra Lynn Teague passed away in Tyler, TX surrounded by her family. Sandra was born on February 17, 1955 to Charles Ray and Shirley Riney Teague in Dallas, TX. She lived most of her life in Dallas, where she first met the love of her life, Miles Wallack, who was her partner and caretaker for twenty-nine years.
She is survived by her partner Miles Wallack, mother Shirley Riney Teague, sister Leslie Teague Diamond, and nephew and niece Alex & Caitlin Diamond. She was preceded by her father, Charles Ray Teague and her beloved cats Rosie and Abby. She was loved and will be missed.