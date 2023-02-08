Sandra Lee Wallsmith
TYLER — Sandra Wallsmith, 78, peacefully passed on Friday January 20th,2023. Surrounded by her loving family. Sandra was born in Athens,TX on November 7th,1944 to Arlou and James Smith. Sandra will be remember for many accomplishments. Sandra graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1963. She went on to attend College at the University of Houston were she studied and majored in Pharmacy. She graduated with a Bachelors in Pharmacy and later obtained a Masters in Physiology to be come an LPC. After college she committed to a 50 year career as a Pharmacist helping thousands of people. During this time she developed an overwhelming love for children and became an advocate for an Organization know as CASA. She also worked closely with Battered women and children. Those left to cherish her memories include her sister Carol Garib, daughter Anna Saylor, son Matthew Wallsmith, grandson Aubrey Saylor, and all of the friends she acquired throughout her life.