Sandra Jo Liles Bunch

Mrs. Bunch, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, “Meme”, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, SC, November 10, 1941, she was the daughter of Ray Liles and Lillie Belle Gandy Liles. Sandra graduated from Mineola High School. She is a graduate of University of Texas at Tyler where she received her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Psychology. She also received a Masters in Theology from the University of Dallas, where she studied two semesters in Rome, Italy.
Sandra’s career spanned many years in Nursing Home Administration where she served as Administrator of three nursing homes. She also worked with Mehling Home Health and the East Texas Food Bank. After receiving her Masters in Theology, she created Sabbath Space, where she would hold spiritual retreats for anyone who wished to be in the spirit and presence of the Lord. Sandra was an active volunteer for MADD East Texas, after losing her beloved husband to a drunk driver. She was awarded Outstanding MADD Volunteer in 2013. Sandra was also a member of the Altar Society for the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. She is best known for her love of Christ Jesus, who is her friend, teacher and Savior, and her love of ALL people. She was a believer in “Love wins at all times”.
Sandra is survived by her three daughters, Kara and husband Michael Gorham; Lara and husband Tony Ward; and Mara and husband Gary Corley. Meme is loved by 7 grandchildren - Kelsey (Matt) Murray, Kendall (Billy) Quebedeaux, Jaden (Annah), Slater and Chandler Gorham, Maranda Gay and Shane Micheal Ward; and three great-grandchildren, Hudson, Lincoln and Dane Murray. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sue Bunch of Phoenix, AZ, a niece and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Horton Bunch and parents - Ray Liles, Lillie Belle Gandy Liles, and stepmother, Lola Liles.
Honorary Pallbearers are the special friends in her Lectio Divina Group and the Women Growing in Faith Bible Study Group. She dearly loved you all.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kings Rein - 13323 FM 2588, Larue, Tx 75770; the Jesuit Spirituality Center, P O Box C 313, Martin Luther King Dr., Grand Coteau, LA 70541; or MADD East Texas, 100 E Ferguson St #716, Tyler, Tx 75702.