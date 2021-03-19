Sandra Jean Edgar-Dacus
HAWKINS — Sandra Jean Edgar-Dacus, who loved to be called “Nana” by her grandkids, departed her loving family and friends on (March 7th, 2021), 3 weeks short of her 82nd birthday. Sandy was born in DeQueen Arkansas on March 28th,1939 to Ida Annette(Mommiette) and Luther “Daddy” Tribble Edgar and graduated high school there in the class of 1957. Sandy was a mother to Michael Dearen, David Dearen, and Lisa Dearen Dacus. She raised her children with love and devotion and lived in the states of Arkansas, California, Arizona and Texas. She married her husband James Dacus on November 27th, 1976 and has resided in Hawkins, TX since then. She worked for the government in two capacities (IRS and the Department of Agriculture). She loved cats and her hobbies included: reading, riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle, drag races, and traveling. She spent as much time as she could with her extended family including her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many other family and friends that meant the world to her! She was the first person there when someone needed help or a friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, two of her children (Michael Dearen and Lisa Dearen Dacus), her siblings (Joe Edgar, Sharon Wolf, and Cherry Ratcliff). She is survived by her husband James Dacus, her son David Dearen, grandchildren (Eric Dearen and Angela Dearen), nieces (Melanie Turner Wolf, Kimberly Wolf Fasken, Kathy Edgar Moore, Carolyn Edgar Wilson), nephews (Trey Wolf, Jarred Barletta, dylan ratcliff), step-daughters (Sha-Ree Hudson and Sha-Ron McNaughton), numerous other family, grandkids and great grandkids, and her BFF’s (Suzette Gentry, Lynn Amerson and Glenda Dacus). She will be missed by so many, and is now reunited with the loved ones she missed. This earth lost a beautiful person and soul! Services will be held at Hawkins Cemetery in Wood County on Saturday, March 20th at 2pm.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
DPS: "Improperly secured trailer hitch" led to death of Tyler woman involved Toll 49 wreck
-
Tyler woman pleads guilty to leaving baby in bathroom closet for three hours
-
Police: Tyler man accused of kidnapping, sexual assaulting woman in the woods
-
Appeals court upholds Tyler woman's 99-year prison sentence for drug charges
-
Ms. Nevella Tamia Thomas