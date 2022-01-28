Sandra Elaine Johnson
TYLER — Sandra E. Johnson was born on November 11, 1949, in Tyler, Texas, to Willie Johnson Sr. and Ardalia Chadwick Johnson. She attended school in Tyler and graduated from Emmett Scott High School. While attending Texas Southern University, she married Monte Paul James. To this union, one child was born, Shani James.
She passed away peacefully January 19th in Tyler. Sandra lived a full life in California, Kansas, Oklahoma, New York City, and Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Willie, Stanley, and Carl.
She leaves to cherish her memories, daughter Shani, brothers Lee, Lawrence and Gregory, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was loved by all.