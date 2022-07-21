Sandra Byrd Rogers
BRYAN — Sandra Byrd Rogers, age 77, of Tyler and Bryan went home to see her Lord and Savior on July 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held in Tyler at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22nd in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Pastor Monte Byrd officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service. A family graveside service will immediately follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.
Sandra was born February 12, 1945 in Odessa, TX to the late Earl and Charlotte Glenn. Sandra retired from Trane in Tyler. She was very outgoing and loved reading and spending time with family and friends. She liked to travel and was very positive, kind, and encouraging to others. Sandra loved the Lord and was a past member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and a member of First Baptist Bryan.
After her husband of 47 years, Curtis E. Byrd of Tyler, passed away in 2011, Sandra married Joe Rogers in 2020 and moved to Bryan, TX.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Rogers of Bryan; son and daughter-in-law, Monte and Cathy Byrd of Bellville; son and daughter-in-law, Tod and Susan Byrd of Emory; sister and brother-in-law, George and Susan Dethlefsen of Waco; sister, Nita Baldwin of Odessa; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Dean Byrd of Odessa; grandchildren, Caleb Byrd and wife Caroline of Katy; and Hannah Byrd of Washington D.C.; and many relatives and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W. 26th St., Bryan, TX 77803.