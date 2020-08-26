Sandra Ann Douglas

Sandy graduated from Richfield Springs Central School and the Utica School of Beauty Culture.
Sandy moved with her family to West Palm Beach, FL, where she worked with her brother as a beautician. There she met her husband Paul, and the two were married on April 18, 1970. In 1977 they moved to Fort Meyers, FL, where they had several businesses and were avid salt-water fishermen.
Sandy and Paul have been residents of Tyler, TX and active members of Pollard UMC since 1981. Sandy worked in the cable industry for over 20 years, and later worked side by side with her husband Paul in the Health Insurance business.
Over the years Sandy was a cyclist with the Tyler Bicycle Club, enjoyed playing cards with the ladies, sewing, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Reed and Ethel Sponburgh, and brothers Thomas Duane Sponburgh and Jerry James Sponburgh.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Paul Douglas; son, Michael Patrick Douglas and wife Nicki Douglas; grandson, Michael Paul Douglas; granddaughter, Elissa Reed Douglas, Monica and Charlie Fernandes; and sister, Jeanne Marie Lefko of Ocala, Florida.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00 am at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her name to any of the following:
Hospice of East Texas- https://www.hospiceofeasttexas.org/#
Quilts for Kids- http://www.quiltsforkids.org/
National Headache Foundation- www.headaches.org
Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation- https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/