Sandra Alline Stinson Allen
BULLARD — A celebration of life for Sandra Alline Stinson Allen, 80, of Bullard, Texas will be hosted online by Button Memorial United Methodist Church in Little Elm, Texas at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 (www.facebook.com/BMUMC).
Sandy was born in New Orleans, LA on May 1, 1940, to the late James Jewell Stinson and Frankie Alline Bishop Stinson and passed into eternal life on January 22, 2021.Sandy grew up in New Orleans and graduated from St. Martin’s Episcopal School in 1957. She attended the University of Tulsa and LSU, majoring in education and received her Bachelor of Arts in Literature from the University of Texas at the Permian Basin in 1975. While at the University of Tulsa, Sandy pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and met the love of her life, the late James Clarence Allen. For the next 47 years of marriage, Sandy followed Jim in the Air Force and his 32-year relationship with Amoco Production Company. They began making lifelong friends and raising a family from Clovis, NM, Pampa, TX, Oklahoma City, OK, Ft. Worth, TX, Drayton Valley, Alberta, Canada, Odessa, TX and Houston, TX, making their final home in Emerald Bay, Tyler, TX in 1996.
A true “southern belle” in many ways, her mother made her take classes in ballroom dance, etiquette, and social skill, starting in middle school. She loved freely and gracefully and probably never knew the depth and reach of the sharing of her heart. Fiercely competitive, Sandy loved to play games, from golf, Bridge, and Mah-Jongg with her neighbors, to “Healdton Stomp”, “Knock” and “Go Fish” with her family. Do not think she would let you win because you were her grandchild either! Learning to be a graceful loser is also part of etiquette! Always up for an adventure, her travels included thrill rides at Disney and completing items on her “bucket list”, with each of her daughters: Madeira, Portugal, Mackinac Island, and a cruise to Jamaica. She even zip-lined in the Smoky Mountains at the age of 77! In her later years, her favorite form of travel was a cruise ship, where she could be found reading on a balcony and attending formal dinners and night shows.
Sandra was a member of Marvin UMC in Tyler, an alumni of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Although she was a preschool teacher, most notably for Spring Woods UMC in Houston, her true accomplishment and profession was as a domestic engineer. She set the bar in this family when it came to being a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a friend; making time to listen and spend quality time with each of her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was truly the “Kappa Alpha Rose” of this family and will be very deeply missed.
Sandra is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sisters, Jackie Harris and Jewell Beene, and her brother, Jimmie Stinson, Jr. She is survived by her three daughters, Michelle Vinson (Rev. Tony) of Sugar Land, TX, Kristen Schneider (Steve) of Clear Lake, TX, and Rev. Melissa Hatch (Michael) of Savannah, TX. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Alyssa, Tony II, Ben, Cole, Allen, Kiera, Maddie, and Mitch, as well as seven great-grandchildren (with one on the way!), and numerous other family members and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Sandy’s honor to Button Memorial UMC (101 W. Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX 75068), where her youngest daughter is pastor.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of the B.T.T. Tower 4th floor ICU of Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Please keep them in your prayers as they continue to care for Covid19 patients and their families, as they did ours. We believe that Sandy is enjoying eternal life with her husband, Jamie, and we will all be reunited to rejoice with her again. Until then…. God is still on duty.
