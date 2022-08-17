Samuel Sidney Watkins
TYLER — Samuel Sidney Watkins, 78, of Tyler, Texas, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, in UT Health Center in Tyler. Mr. Watkins was born in Hamburg, Arkansas, and graduated from Hamburg High School in 1961. After graduating from Arkansas A&M with an accounting degree, he worked as an accountant for Georgia-Pacific and Louisiana-Pacific until his retirement in 1994.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Norwood Watkins, and Mary Ida Gee Watkins and one brother, William “Sonny” Norwood Watkins, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Toni Kennedy Watkins of Tyler, Texas; one sister, Brenda Watkins LaFleur and husband, David, of Lake Charles, Louisiana; three sons, Michael Brent Watkins and wife Kathy of Henderson, Texas; Kevin Morris and wife, Toni, of Southaven, Mississippi; Richard Mahoney and wife, Rebecca, of Tyler, Texas; and one daughter, Sidney Stallings and husband, Heath, of Colleyville, Texas; seven grandchildren, Taylor and Kaylee Morris of Southaven, Mississippi and Jessica Edwards of Memphis, Tennessee; Blaine, Aubrey, and Paisley Watkins of Henderson, Texas; Devin Mahoney of Victoria, Texas and Lucas Mahoney of Tyler, Texas; Slade and Quinn Stallings of Colleyville, Texas and one great grandchild, Casey Morris, and many cherished extended family members and friends.
