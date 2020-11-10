Samuel David Myers

Samuel was born on October 28, 1974 in Tyler, Texas to Patty and David Myers. Samuel was an East Texas Native and graduated from Troup High School where he had the honor of being a member of the All State Basketball Championship Team. After overcoming some of life’s greatest challenges, Samuel went on to earn a degree from North Texas State in Denton and a graduate degree from the University of Texas in Austin. Samuel was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church as well as an involved member of the community.
Samuel is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Luisa Lozano Dominguez and Pedro Armando Dominguez and paternal grandparents Vera Mae Palmer Myers and Henry Bascomb Myers.
Survived by loving parents Petra Dominguez Myers and James David Myers, daughter Abigail Gracie Myers, sisters Janah Lynn Myers Messina and Anissa Kay Myers Kiener, nieces Camdyn Nemacia Kiener, Carigynn Arabella Kiener, Adalyn Faith Messina and Anabelle Hope Messina. Brother-in-laws P. Leonard Messina and E. Dale Kiener along with numerous loving Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Ron Herring officiating. Interment will follow at Mixon Cemetery in Troup, under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 6-8 pm.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day - and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4: 7-8