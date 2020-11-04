Sammie Barron Patterson

Mrs. Patterson passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Tyler.
She was born June 13, 1933 in New Harmony Community to Roy Seal Barron and Katherine Orilla Lockhart Barron.
Sammie was a lifelong member of Central Baptist Church, and a charter member of the East Texas Quilters Guild. She graduated from Tyler High School in the Spring of 1950. In 1951 she met and married her loving Ralph Patterson and began her beloved lifelong role as wife, mother, and homemaker. She was beautifully family-oriented in every sense of the word. She lived her life with Faith, Hope, and Love.
Sammie was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Ralph Benton Patterson, and her beloved sister Mary Elizabeth Parker.
She is survived by her loving family including son, Samuel Patterson and wife Linda, of Prairieville, LA; son, Barry Patterson and wife Nell, of Tyler; daughter, Angelia Patterson of Overton; sister, Sybil Gilleland of Van; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Logan Meier, Daniel Patterson, Landon Meier, Charles Parker, and Marvin Parker.
Visitation is scheduled from 5-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.