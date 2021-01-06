Sam Fowler
ATHENS — Sam Fowler, 85, of Athens, passed away January 4, 2021 in Athens.
Sammy John Fowler was born July 6, 1935 in Grand Saline, the son of Foye Samuel Fowler and Faynelle (Boyles) Fowler. He was a graduate of Tyler Junior College, North Texas University and East Texas University. Sam retired as assistant superintendent of schools in Athens, Texas after a total of 39 years in public school services. He also sang for numerous family and civic events as well as being a church choir director for 20 years. Sam and his wife Patricia Stamps had recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in June 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Patricia (Stamps) Fowler of Athens; sons, John Randall Fowler and wife Dee Dee of Tyler, Samuel Kevin Fowler and wife Marcele of Tyler, William Todd Fowler and wife Tanya of Athens, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Hannigan Smith Funeral Home of Athens.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family.
