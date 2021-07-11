Sallyann Pickle
PARIS — Sallyann White Pickle born October 30, 1937, passed away in Paris, Tx on July 5, 2021. She graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1955, and in 1987, Sallyann graduated Magna Cum Laude from Tyler Junior College. She was a member of West Irwin Church of Christ in Tyler, and Jacksonville’s 50’s Bunch. Her employment spanned from the 1950’s, in Jacksonville, at Toland’s Five and Dime, until her retirement after 24 years at Tyler Stereo and Video Center. Sallyann loved people, entertaining, the beach, travel, NASCAR, and her famous bright red lipstick. She had a strong work ethic and always counted her blessings.
Sallyann was preceded in death by parents, William A. and Mora White McNeil, and a son, Stephen C. Pickle. Survivors include son, Edwin Pickle and wife Kelly, of Paris, Tx, daughter, Suzanne Lee of Duncanville, Tx, nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2 PM at the Jacksonville Old City Cemetery, Jacksonville, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels.
