Sally York Kemper
TYLER — On January 21, 2022, Sally Kemper laid aside the shackles of time to enter eternity, and with rejoicing was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. After a long battle with ALS, it was time to claim the healing she was promised. Today she sings with perfect pitch in her beautiful Alto voice, and, once again, enjoys the full use of her hands, arms, and lungs.
Born Sally Irene York on December 22, 1947, to Paul Claud York, and Janice Clair Kennedy York, Sally grew up in Marshall, Texas, was educated in Marshall schools before attending and graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University in December 1969. Her lifelong passion was teaching children with learning disabilities. She earned her BS in Education from SFA, and M.Ed. from Central State University in Edmond, Oklahoma, a second M.Ed. with an emphasis in Educational Assessment from UT Tyler, and certification as a Teacher Leader and Trainer in the acclaimed Reading Recovery Program. She finished her working career after 41 years in Education as Director of Title Programs for Longview Independent School District.
In 1962, Sally met Thomas W. Kemper, Jr. (Tuck) at an after-football game dance. While the encounter was brief, their destiny was set. In May of 1967, their paths crossed again, and in a literal matter of minutes, Tuck was deeply in love with Sally. By December, he couldn’t wait any longer. Asking for her hand and lifetime commitment in marriage on Christmas night, in a momentary lapse of judgment, Sally said “yes”. They married on August 30, 1968, and continued a love affair that began in 1962, ended in time last Friday, but which will last for eternity.
Sally and Tuck lived a wonderful, full life of adventure together. They followed his career in the U.S. Air Force, living in Arkansas, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Utah, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and finally, back to Texas. In Oklahoma, Sally and Tuck became involved in Crusade Evangelism, and after a mission trip to Campinas, Brazil, both felt led to leave their employment in the states and surrender to cross-cultural missions overseas. After Seminary in 1984, they were appointed as missionaries to the Dominican Republic as Religious Literature specialists. Becoming fluent in Spanish, they enjoyed being used for the Lord Jesus Christ to proclaim the Good News that Salvation is available to anyone who will ask, and using bible-based literature to help churches, organizations, and individuals find their personal relationship with Christ.
Returning home to the states in 1988, they settled in Longview, Texas, and later retired to Lake Tyler, Texas.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Janice York, and her grandparents. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 53 years, Tuck Kemper, two sons, Chris and Ben Kemper, and his wife Kristi, three grandchildren, Mason and Riley Morris, and Reid Kemper, all of Longview, TX., and Katia Goncalves, of Campinas, Brazil. She is also survived by and will be missed by her 4 siblings, Paul York, and his wife Jeri, of Charleston SC, Susan Crenshaw of Marshall, Jan Waugh and her husband Bill of Lumberton, TX, and Tom York and his wife Lori of Colorado Springs, CO. Dozens of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews all grieve the loss of her presence but rejoice in the knowledge that they will all see her again. Sally’s group of friends and colleagues, including her many friends from her working life, the members of her Sunday School classes, she attended and taught for many years. Sally also served as Director, of Vacation Bible School at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church for many years. The influence of her creativeness and passion for Jesus touched literally hundreds of young lives and volunteers, without whom, she would not have been able to organize and direct that wonderful activity. Truly, the stars in her crown, which have now been laid at the feet of Jesus, are the souls she influenced for Jesus, and the many she led to faith in Him.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, Arp, Texas at 1:00 PM, with the Rev. Dr. Ron Klingsick officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM-1 PM at the church immediately preceding the celebration.
The Kemper family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors who worked so hard the past 2-1/2 years to help her fight the ravages of ALS in her body, Dr. George Plotkin, Dr. David Jones, Dr. Daragah Heitzman. To the staff at UT Health East Texas, we simply say, “Thank You” for the compassionate care they gave Sally during the last days and minutes of her earthly life. Finally, to Tiffany Lydia, and Deborah Huffman, her caregivers. Please know that Sally loved you, and the way you loved and cared for her extended her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you consider a monetary gift to either the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, Longview, Texas ( http://www.longviewpaws.org ), or a gift to the building program at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, Arp, Texas.