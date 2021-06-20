Sally Ann Griffin
PROSPER — A celebration of life for Sally Ann Carlisle Griffin will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler, TX. A graveside service will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, June 21, 2021 at Burks Walker Tippit of Tyler.
Sally Ann Carlisle Griffin passed peacefully on June 16, 2021 at her home in Prosper, TX surrounded by her husband and two children.
Sally was born to John and Sara Carlisle of Tyler, TX on July 7, 1946 in Lufkin, TX. She has one sister, Susan C Griffin of Naples, TX. She was a graduate of Robert E Lee High School, class 1964, where she met the love of her life, Johnny Griffin in 1962. They were married on September 2, 1967 in Tyler. Sally was an Apache Bell at Tyler Jr. College from 1964-66. Sally was a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin class of 1969 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education.
Sally and Johnny spent 30 years in the Air Force. They made many moves in those years and many lasting friendships along the way. Sally taught school in many of the states they called home. She played an active role as a military spouse and loved every minute of it.
Sally and Johnny have two children, John C. Griffin of Prosper, TX and Suzanne L. Copeland of Fort Collins, CO.
Sally is survived by her husband Johnny, sister Susan, children John, his wife Liz and Suzanne, and her husband Art. Sally and Johnny have seven grandchildren, Tyler, Johnathon, Matthew, Haleigh, Nicholas, Lily and Colin. Sally was also blessed with two sister-n-laws, three brother-n-laws and many niece and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made in Sally’s name to Tyler Jr College Apache Belles, PO Box 9020, Tyler TX 75711. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.