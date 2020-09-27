Ryan Lee Miller
TYLER — Ryan Lee Miller was born July 24,1988 in Jefferson City Missouri to John Porter Miller and Gail Knutson of Holt Summit, Missouri.
Ryan had an award-winning smile and did not know a stranger. He had an affinity towards people with special needs. He loved his job at Little Italy restaurant in Tyler, Texas, where he had made his home. The people there were like family to him. He enjoyed football but loved the Kansas City Chiefs. “Whut Whut” Go Chiefs.
He is preceded in death by his aunt, Mary Dean, uncle, Carl Miller and cousin, James Clayton, Nephew Keegan Roberson, and grandparents.
Survivors include his parents, John Porter Miller of Knox City, MO, Gail Knutson of Tyler, Texas; sister, Tressie Roberson of Jefferson City MO; brothers, Cullen Riley of Scottsburg, IN, Zane and Collin Miller both of Knox City, MO; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
