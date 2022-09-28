Ruthann Hudnall
TYLER — Victora Ruthann Hudnall passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022, in Dallas. Born in 1939 in San Antonio, she was the oldest child of Herbert Thomas Hatcher and Martha Geraldine Fowler Hatcher Brooks.
First and foremost, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She graduated from Tyler High School in 1957 and worked as an administrative assistant at Gulf Oil, Western Foundry, Texas Highway Department, Citizens First National Bank, and was a treasurer for the American Cancer Society. She later went back to school and graduated with an English degree from the University of Texas at Tyler. Passionate about genealogy, she loved visiting libraries, courthouses, and old cemeteries in and around Texas and researching various family trees. She was a long-time member of Pine Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed great fellowship with the congregation.
She is preceded in death by her husband, O.L. “Buck” Hudnall, her son, Samuel Allen “Buddy” Stephens, her father, and her mother.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Ann Stephens Allen (Ken) of Tyler, Sabrina Renée Hudnall Wasinger (Jim) of Dallas, Clay Wood Hudnall (Laura Lee) of Northlake, her stepchildren, O.L. Hudnall, Jr. (Mary Jo) of Magnolia, Marsha Hudnall Wayler (Alan) of Ludlow, Vermont, Laura Hudnall (George Meek) of Richmond, Stephen Hudnall (Debi) of Tyler, 17 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Pine Springs Baptist Church, Tyler. Arrangements are with Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Directors, Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Pine Springs Baptist Church, 2155 CR 334, Tyler, Texas 75708.