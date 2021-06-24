Ruth Thedford
ALTUS — Ruth Thedford, 91, Altus, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Jackson County Memorial Hospital. Private family services will be held at a later date in the Marlow City Cemetery in Marlow, Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the care of the Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Ruth Hale was born on June 26, 1929 in Marlow, Oklahoma to Eldon T. and Velma (Brown) Hale. She grew up in the Marlow area and graduated high school from Rush Springs, OK. Ruth married Ray Thedford on January 25, 1974. She was the owner and operator of her own restaurant for many years before working for the Tyler Public Schools in Texas. Ruth worked there for several years, retiring as a cafeteria manager in 1997. She loved her flowers, crossword puzzles, watching Jimmy Swaggart, and spending time with her family, especially her great nieces and great nephews.
Her parents, husband, three brothers, Gene, Don and Bobby Hale, and a niece, Michelle, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sister, Linda Frye and husband, Vic; nephews and nieces, David and wife, Dennise, Kevin and wife, Danita, Danny and wife, Tammy, Dana and husband, Robert, Julie and husband, Dale, and Billy; a special aunt, Corrine Ward; and many great nieces, great nephews, other family members and friends.
