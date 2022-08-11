Ruth Smith
TYLER — Ruth Marian Brutlag Smith, 101, was born July 18, 1921, in Woodworth, Illinois to Arthur and Ella Brutlag, and passed away July 26, 2022, in Tyler.
Ruth was baptized July 31, 1921, and was confirmed April 14, 1935 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Woodworth. She always remembered her confirmation verse, Isaiah 41:10:
“Fear thou not; for I AM with thee; be not dismayed; for
I AM thy God; I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee;
Yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of MY righteousness.”
After becoming a licensed beautician in 1941, Ruth moved from Illinois to Texas and met and married her husband, William C. “Mickey” Smith. They moved to Tyler in 1950, raised a family and enjoyed a life full of children, grandchildren, friends and fun. Ruth was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Tyler for 72 years. She enjoyed bowling, mah jongg, volunteering at church and helping others through Meals on Wheels. Her strength of character, her sharp sense of humor and her kind and generous heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Mickey Smith; two brothers, Robert Brutlag and Kenneth Brutlag; and three sisters, Norma Laubenstein, Dorothy Brenner and Marilyn Brown. She is survived by her loving family: son, Rodney Smith and wife Dede of Tyler; and daughters Vickie Crutcher of Palestine and Renee Rapp of Milford, Illinois. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Hollye Bondurant and husband Tim of Seattle; Rebecca Crutcher of Palestine; Lauren Smith and fiancé Jesse Perez of Dallas; Austin Smith and wife Emily of Tyler; Ashlie Patel and husband Hiren of Downers Grove, Illinois; and William Rapp of Milford, Illinois. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Myah Crutcher, Elijah Yarbrough and Ariyonnah Yarbrough of Palestine; Ella Bondurant and Noah Bondurant of Seattle; Evie Smith and Gabe Smith of Tyler; and Liam Patel of Downers Grove, Illinois.
Ruth’s family sends special thanks to the staff at The Heights and the staff at Hospice of East Texas. The family is most grateful to Pam Howard, Ruth’s beloved niece, for the unselfish care and attention she gave to her aunt for many years.
Honorary pallbearers include: Austin Smith, William Rapp, R.D. Neill, Jim Echols, Ross Murphy, Karl Winkler, and Art Hill.
Services and a celebration of the wonderful life of Ruth Smith will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:30 AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tyler. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Hunter St., Tyler, TX 75701, Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University, Tyler, TX 75701, or to the charity of your choice.