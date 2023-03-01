Ruth Phillips
HOUSTON — Mary Ruth Phillips, 89, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, February 25. Affectionately known as “Grandma” to her three generations of family, she lived a full and rich life that touched many with her loving demeanor, devotion to family and wry sense of humor. She leaves this world, as called by our Most Heavenly Lord, to join her beloved husband, Judge Glenn S. Phillips, who passed in 1999.
Born Mary Ruth McGee on September 1, 1933, in Fort Worth, TX the only daughter of Judge David and Beatrice Miller McGee. She had five brothers, James, Joe, Bill (Cump), Bob and Johnny and quickly became known in the family as “Baby Ruth”. Growing up in Fort Worth she graduated North Side High School and attended Texas Women’s College and the University of Texas at Austin where she pledged Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. On September 4, 1953, at the First Methodist Church of Fort Worth, she was married to Glenn S. Phillips of Tyler, TX and they moved to Midland, TX to begin his career with Magnolia Oil Company and start a family. Over the next 10 years, they had three sons, Bob, David and Pat while transferring to New Orleans LA, Oklahoma City, OK and finally to Tyler where she would remain until 2008.
The family was blessed to live and grow in Tyler where Judge Phillips served for many years as both City of Tyler Municipal Judge and Judge of the 241st State District Court. Ruth raised the family at Marvin United Methodist Church and life was filled with the boy’s many school and sporting activities, fishing with Glenn on Lake Palestine, deer hunting trips to the family’s hunting lease in Fredericksburg, TX and weekends at the Farm near Bullard, TX. Being a sister to five brothers and mother of three sons, Ruth was well known for being equally adept at playing baseball or football, cleaning and frying fish, packing for the deer hunt, working cattle and horses, participating in Tyler Junior League and Green Acres Garden Club, being a Cub Scouts den mother and a PTA president. After Glenn’s retirement, they enjoyed trips to horse racing venues in Shreveport, LA, Hot Springs, AK and Ruidoso, NM and frequent trips to Houston to see their many grandkids. Later in life, she found time to volunteer at Marvin Church and the Salvation Army of Tyler, taking numerous international cruises with her close friend Nell Warren and hosting her families and friends on their annual return for Tyler Rose Festival.
Ruth was so proud of her large family that she moved to Houston in 2008 to be closer to her sons, all the grandkids and their many activities. She enjoyed this phase of her life by attending Kinkaid and Memorial school and sports events, weekends at the 5K Ranch near Brenham, TX, family and holiday events at Bob and Shirley’s home, transferring her church membership to Chapelwood United Methodist Church, and attending graduation ceremonies at Texas Tech, TCU, SW Texas State, Sam Houston State University and Savannah College of Art and Design. She became an avid Houston Astros fan being particularly fond of Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa. Eventually moving to the Forum at Memorial Woods in 2014, she developed several close friendships being a proud member of the “Hot Chicks Supper Club” and betting a $1 on UT v Kansas sports games with her best-buddy Myrt Herter. Ruth spent her last few years at the Forum, which she called home, blessed to have great care givers Evelyn, Sonya and Deborah from At-Your-Side Home Health Care, Nurse Annie from the Crossroads Care Team, and frequent visits from Madeline, Director of Assisted Living at the Forum.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Glenn Phillips, her parents David and Beatrice McGee, brothers James, Joe, Bill and Bob McGee, her in-laws Leroy and Nona Phillips, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Charles and Melba Phillips, her daughter-in-law Shirley Phillips and many other friends from Tyler, the Forum and relatives from the McGee and Phillips families.
Ruth is survived by her brother Johnny, her son Bob and wife Elizabeth; Bob’s daughter Brittany Faulk and husband Jordan, their children Bobby, Hallie, and Rosie of Houston; Bob’s son Cameron Phillips and wife Sarah, their children Audrey and Jack of Houston; Bob’s daughter Christian Bolden and her husband Charlie, their children Cooper, Carson, Carter and Connor of Katy, TX; Bob’s son Courtland Phillips and Bob’s daughter Mallory Phillips of Houston. Ruth is also survived by her son David and wife Aida Phillips of Houston; David’s son Jake and wife Julie and their children Jaxon, Andrew and Addison of Spring, TX; Ruth is also survived by her son Pat of Katy, Pat’s son Walker and wife Kim and children Liam and McKenzie of Buda, TX, Pat’s sons Weston of Austin, TX and Jamie of Houston. Ruth was also blessed to have many nieces and nephews that loved “Aunt Ruth” and who will miss her as we will.
The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the numerous caregivers, nurses, family members, ministers and pastoral staff who joined to make Grandma’s final days and final journey as peaceful as possible. We know she is in a better place and life is eternal. She was a truly godly person who made an indelible mark on her family and friends by constantly showing love and grace. We will miss her deeply.
A family visitation and celebration of life for Ruth Phillips will be hosted by the Phillips Family at the Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, Texas 75703 on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 6-8pm. Burial services will take place on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10:30 am at the Bullard Cemetery located at 1855 CR 344W, Bullard, Texas, 75757 with the Rev. Gerry Giles officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers are Ruth’s grandsons Jake, Walker, Cameron, Courtland, Weston and Jamie. For those wishing to donate in honor of Ruth please consider a contribution to her favorite charity which was the Salvation Army of Tyler, Texas, 633 N. Broadway Avenue, Tyler, Texas 75702.