Ruth “Mell” Bond
BULLARD — Services for Ruth “Mell” Bond, 93, of Bullard will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler with Rev. Shannon Bond officiating. Mell will be buried at Bullard Cemetery in Bullard under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mell Bond passed away Saturday morning, September 18, 2021, at Petal Hill Nursing Home. Mell was born October 2, 1927 in Calvert, Texas to John Lawson Bond and Archie Ray Bond.
Mell grew up in Bullard and graduated from Bullard High School. Mell was a LVN nurse for over 30 years at Mother Frances Hospital and retired there.
Mell was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and two sisters. Mell is survived by three brothers, Lynn Bond, Louis Bond, and Joe Bond; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.