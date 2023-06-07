Ruth Marie Yancy
DALLAS — Memorial services for Ruth Marie Yancy, 87, formerly of Tyler, will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Tyler chapel under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home, the Rev. Pike Wisner officiating.
Ruth was born August 14, 1935, in Refugio, Texas, to Roy Hugh and Ruth Estelle Monroe Roberson, and passed away June 4, 2023 in Dallas. She graduated from Tyler High School and went on to Sam Houston State University to earn a Bachelor’s degree in education. She began her 30 year teaching career in Tyler at Ramey Elementary, retiring in 1990 from Dixie Elementary.
Ruth had an appreciation for beauty and artistry, and had the ability to create through sewing, needlework, and painting. She had a gift for making a beautiful home and cooking for those she loved. She was an organized, determined, industrious person whose love for God, family and friends led her to acts of service at church and beyond. Ruth was also an avid reader and loved to visit places imagined from books or of historical significance. She cared most of all for her family and loved and acted with fierce devotion to care for Jerry and provide love, context and direction for her daughter Jeriann throughout her life.
Ruth Marie Roberson married Jerry Yancy on July 3, 1959 and they shared nearly 56 wonderful years together until his death in 2015.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jerry, and brothers Roy Roberson and Jerry Roberson. She is survived by her daughter Jeriann Yancy, sister-in-law Elaine Roberson and numerous well-loved cousins, nieces, nephews and their children.
Family will receive guests 15 minutes prior to the service at First Baptist chapel.
Memorials honoring her life may be made to First Baptist Church Tyler, www.fbctyler.org or Faith Presbyterian Hospice / T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center, www.faithpreshospice.org.