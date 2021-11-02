Ruth Holdren Tharp
TYLER — Graveside Services for Ruth Holdren Tharp, 96, of Tyler, will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 2pm at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler with Zack Banks officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tharp passed away October 29, 2021, at Providence Park in Tyler.
She was born June 14, 1925 in Washington County Beavertown, Ohio to Ralph and Maria Cline Holdren.
She moved to Tyler in 1963 and worked as secretary at Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, Span America Oil Corp., Marvin United Methodist Church, and Tyler Audubon Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin Tharp; husband, Bryce Tharp; three brothers, Charles Holdren, Edmund Holdren, William Holdren; sister, Carolyn Phipps; daughter, Deborah Feusse.
She is survived by her loving family, sons, John Elliott Wright and wife Linda of Plain City, Ohio, Neil J. Tharp and wife Alice of New Lexington, Ohio, Craig B. Tharp of Beaumont, Texas; daughter, Sarah L. Tharp of Buacklick, Ohio; sister, Judy Holdren Waldrop and husband Clyde of Henderson, Tennessee; also survived by special friends, Raul and Yvonne Martinez and boys, Jim and Regina Davis, Zack Banks, Mary Bonner and Jessica, Arlena Mahaffey, and niece Melanie Phipps.
In Lieu of the usual floral donations, memorial contribution may be made to the Tyler Audubon Society P.O. Box 132926 Tyler, TX 75713, or to the church of your choice.