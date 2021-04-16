Ruth Cotton Hobbs
BEN WHEELER — Ruth Cotton was born on January 2, 1927 to parents, Ray and Rufus Feagin Cotton in Van Zandt County, Texas. She left this world to her heavenly reward on April 8, 2021 in Van, Texas.
Ruth graduated from Van High School in 1943 and married Johnny Hobbs in 1945. They enjoyed 66 years of married life together before his death in 2011.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Hobbs was preceded in death by her two brothers, Raymond and John David Cotton; her sister, Ruby Willis; an infant daughter who died in 1948; and an infant grandson who died in 1973.
She is survived by a brother, Kenneth Cotton; four children: James (Laura) Hobbs of Tyler, Harold (Sarah) Hobbs of Hideaway, Carolyn (Larry) Shackelford of Ben Wheeler, and Johnny Ray (Jill) Hobbs of Winnsboro. In addition she leaves 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
While the Depression and World War II deprived Ruth and Johnny of the opportunity to go to college, they believe strongly in education and were proud of the fact that all four children graduated from college. After raising her own children, Mrs. Hobbs served on the board of the Baptist Student Union at Trinity Valley Community College for many years. She found great joy in the weekly meals served to students at the BSU every Wednesday. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Ben Wheeler and attended faithfully until COVID prevented in-person worship.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hobbs will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm, just prior to the service. Weather permitting, the visitation will be done outdoors to minimize the risk of COVID spread. Masks are required for the service. Burial will take place at the adjacent Haven of Memories Cemetery immediately after the service. The service will be officiated by Larry Shackelford and Carlton Young.
Grandsons and Grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. The Deacons of First Baptist Church, Ben Wheeler will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Pam Seals of Ben Wheeler who served Mrs. Hobbs as her home aid during her declining years. Thanks also go to Country Place Assisted Living, Canton, Texas in their assistance to Mrs. Hobbs when she was no longer able to reside at home and to Van Healthcare that provided loving care in her final days as she prepared to make the journey to her permanent home in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or Hospice of East Texas.
