Ruth Carol Dugan
TYLER — Ruth Carol Dugan went to her heavenly home on December 27, 2022. She was born in Bellevue, Kentucky on April 3, 1937, to William E. and Ruth G. Utter. She was preceded in death by both parents, daughter: Pamela Ritch, great grandson: Zachary Ritch, and siblings: Dorothy Jackson and William Utter. She is survived by her children: Gary Dugan and Michael Dugan, her grandchildren: James Ritch, Jamie Dodd, and Blake Dugan, her brother: Bobby Utter and her 5 great grandchildren.
Ruth retired from American States Insurance Company after 45 years of service. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, colleague and friend. She loved her family dearly and will truly be missed but never forgotten.
Burial will be a private family ceremony on January 20th and a Celebration of life for her friends, family, and colleagues will be held at her home in Tyler, Texas on January 20th from 1:00pm - 3:00pm.