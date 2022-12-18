Ruth Ann Oliver
CHANDLER — Our Dear mother, Ruth Ann Oliver, went to be with Jesus on October 16, 2022. She was born to Shedrick and Minnie Samuels on May 2, 1954, in Galveston, Texas. She was 68 yrs old. She is preceded by her parents, Billy J. Oliver Sr. (Husband), one brother and one granddaughter. She left behind Queen Esther Moore (mother in law), five sisters and two brothers, Billy J. Oliver (son) (Cortney), Kisha N. Oliver (daughter) (Isaac), Dominic Sash (adopted daughter), several grandkids nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Chandler Nursing Home, I.C.U in Bradley Thompson Towers for end of life care. Thank you John R. Harmon Undertaking.