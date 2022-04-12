Russell Presley
TYLER — Jerry Russell Presley Sr. of Tyler passed away on Friday, April 8th at the age of 82 surrounded by family. Russell was preceded in death by his father Lum, mother Ruby, 2 brothers, Lyndale and Wyndell and daughter Tina Vergara. He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue, 2 daughters, Debra Woolley and Dedra Gray, son Rusty and brother Pat along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Russell was a member of the Chandler Church of Christ. Visitation service is Friday, April 15th from 6-8pm at Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 12053 State Hwy 64, Tyler, TX 75704. Full obituary: www.tylermemorial.com.
