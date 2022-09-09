Russel Breckinridge Watson, III
TROUP — Services for Russel Breckenridge Watson, III, 70, of Troup will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Christ Church Tyler with The Reverend David Lukenbach and The Reverend Ted Welty officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Watson passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Tyler. He was born February 15, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois to Russel B. Watson and Mariwyn Watson.
Breck was always the life of the party wherever he went. He was also a Texas alligator hunter extraordinaire. He was never shy at giving anyone a hard time but loved everyone he met.
Russel was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Meals and Wheels, and Tyler Rotary. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler and went to Texas State Technical Institute in Waco. He held the position of Best Brickman on the planet.
Russel was preceded in death by his mother, Mariwyn & Russel Watson Jr. He is survived by his loving family including wife, Linda Watson, Russel Breckenridge Watson IV, Whitney Lynn Watson, Tyler Rex Watson, Joseph Collier Watson, and Bella Nicholson.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Hastings, Cole Cochran, Joel Troyer, Joseph Krause, Joey Yeargain, Richard Idell. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Godwin, Kirby Kimberly, Crews Fry, Steve Calhoun, Stephen Bentley, and Eddie Lieu.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.