Rufus E Jordan
TYLER — Rufus E Jordan was born in Washington Parish, Louisiana on October 11, 1942 to Eli and Letha Jordan.
He passed from mortal to immortal on November 5, 2022 to join his Heavenly Father.
He was proceeded in death by seven brothers: James Wilbur, Buford Earl, Nathaniel Ray, Royce Lee, Willie J, James Edward, and William Junior Jordan, all of Franklinton (Washington Parish) LA, along with one sister, Desiree Breland and his mother and father.
He is survived by two sisters: Myrtle Lee Stogner of McComb, MS and Tommie Jordan of Franklinton, LA. His dear and loving wife of 56 years, Janice K (Coon) Jordan. Two daughters: Shannon C. Hitt of Tyler, TX and Morgan J. Clayton of Los Lunas, NM. Two grandsons: Jordan Hitt of Weymouth, MA and Colton Clayton of Los Lunas, NM. Three granddaughters: Jenny Hitt of Alto, NM, Regan (Tyler) Cain of Los Chaves, NM, and Lauren Clayton of Los Lunas, NM.
He was a veteran with the U.S. Air Force from August 1963 to February 1968. Most of this was served at Walker Air Force base in Roswell, NM with the last six months served at Barksdale Air Force base in Bossier City, LA. His career was in the fast-food business. He was employed with Burger King Corp. as the Vice President of Operations. He was with Burger King from 1968 to 2004. Upon retirement he was a gifted school bus driver until 2021. He was an active member of Green Acres Baptist Church enjoying the fellowship of friends in the Gary Smith Connect Group. He enjoyed gardening and took great pride in working in his yard.
He loved his daughters and his grandchildren and was joyfully waiting to meet his first great-granddaughter River Cain.
Service will be on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Green Acres Chapel at 11:00 am.