Rufus Darrell Tyner
TYLER — Mr. Tyner passed away August 14, 2021 surrounded by family. Darrell was known as “Rooster”, a nickname that was with him most of his life. Darrell was born in Prescott, Arkansas, August 16, 1933 to Thelma and Rufus Tyner. Rooster’s family moved to Longview at a very early age. He went to Pine Tree High School and Kilgore College.
Darrell met the love of his life in Longview. He married Norma Faye Jackson October 3, 1953. They had two daughters Tammy Mallard and Darla Sidow, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Darrell was an avid golfer, a charter member of Briarwood Country Club for many years. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing as his hobbies. Darrell was a member of St. John’s Lodge #53 where he was made a Master Mason and a member of York Rite Bodies of Tyler. He was a Shriner and a charter member of the Sharon Shrine Temple for more than fifty years. Darrell was owner and operator of Yellow and Checker Cab Company for twenty-two years. He also operated the ACME oilfield hotshot delivery services out of Tyler.
Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Tyner of sixty-seven years, parents, Thelma and Rufus Tyner, brother, Don Tyner, and sisters Juanita Kutch and Wilma Stafford. Darrell is survived by his loving family, two daughters, Tammy Lea Mallard and Darla Ann Sidow, five grandchildren, Nicole Crawford and husband Kevin, Lacey VanBuskirk and husband Josh, Amber Bennett, Lindsey Sarver, Tyner Carter, and six great-grandchildren.
A service will be held August 28, 2021 at 2 pm at Rose Hill Cemetery Mausoleum in Tyler and will be followed by a Celebration of Life at Oak Crossing Center at Jasper Ventures Inc. located at 101 Glenda St. Whitehouse Tx. In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Sharon Shrine Temple Transportation Fund, 10027 State Highway 31 East Tyler, Texas 75705.