Ruby Romola “Mo” Clark
TYLER — Ruby Romola “Mo” Clark passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. She was a member of The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Ruby volunteered at Smith County Historical Society after retiring from nursing as an RN for over 40 year.
Ruby had no children by birth, but spent her life selflessly raising her grand-daughters Misty Durham & Faith Colleen (Harrison) Quinalty.
She is survived by her brother, Don Ellis and wife. Nephew: Eric Ellis. Niece: Leslie Ellis, and her Great-grandchildren: Madison, Trenton, Tanner, Austin Carson, Robert, Walker, and Abigail. Other Family: Ted and Delight Clark.
Her most admirable characteristics were her strength, dedication to her family, and her sense of humor. She was always a hardworker, caretaker and firecracker!
Her husband Robert Clark passed away in 2014. Brother: Jerry Ellis in 2007, and parents Ruby & Bolivar Ellis preceded her in death.
She will forever be missed and remembered by the loved ones left behind, but we are very grateful that she is whole and happy again with The Lord.
