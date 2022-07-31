Ruby Phyllis Roberts
TYLER — Ruby Phyllis Roberts passed away peacefully in her home on July 25, 2022. She was born January 27, 1938 in Montrose, Colorado, to Iva Pearl and Harold Chick. She was Hi-Y Sweetheart at Alliance High School in Alliance, Nebraska. She moved to Denver, Colorado when she was 18 to attend business college and modeling school, financing her own education. She was a Girl Scout leader, 40-year volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Tyler, actively involved in Horseshoe Club Lake Association publishing their monthly newsletter for over 30 years. She was known for daily walks in her neighborhood, picking up trash along the way. She loved fire, and burning sticks and leaves was one of her favorite things to do. She and her husband could be seen at Starbucks or other coffee shops in Tyler every day. They were known and lovingly taken care of by the staff at Starbucks.
She and her husband Larry were best friends and had many adventures for their 54 years of marriage. She was known as the most kind and loving person, and was her daughters’ angel on earth. She loved kittens, puppies, and babies and her grandsons were the light of her life.
Ruby is survived by her husband Larry Roberts of Tyler, daughter and son-in-law Marci Roberts and James H. Evans of Marathon, Texas, daughter and son-in-law Teresa and Brent Henderson of Hockley, Texas, grandson Ty Wagner and his fiancee’ Ashton Jackson of Oklahoma City, grandson and daughter-in-law Tad and Isabel Wagner of Pensacola, Florida, and great-grandson Loren Wagner of Pensacola, Florida.
A celebration of life will take place in the fall, in her beloved backyard.