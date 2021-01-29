Ruby Lee Walker Daniels
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Ruby Daniels, 71, of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, 11 a.m. in New Hope Cemetery, Alto under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. with Pastor James E. Hawkins serving as eulogist. Public viewing will be on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at Higher Heights Community Church. Mrs. Daniels was born February 26, 1949 and made her transition January 21, 2021.
