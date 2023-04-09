Ruby Jean R. Neilson
AMARILLO, TEXAS — Mrs. Ruby Jean R. Neilson, 98, widow of the late Gordon J. Neilson, died April 1, 2023 in Amarillo, TX. She was born April 9, 1924 in Tyler, TX to the late Lester Bennie Renfro and Gertrude “Trudie” Velma Lochridge Renfro. She was a 1941 graduate of Tyler High School. During World War II she was a news reporter for the Tyler Courier-Times-Telegraph, where she first met her future husband. They were married in the chapel at Camp Fannin on October 9, 1943. As a widow, in 1999 she moved away from Tyler to be near family. Services will be graveside at Rose Hill Cemetery yet to be determined. Please visit boxwellbrothers.com to view the full obituary.