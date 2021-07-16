Ruby Gardner Gossett
TYLER — A Celebration has been planned for the life of Ruby Gardner Gossett, 105, of Tyler on Saturday, July 17, 2021, 11:00 am at St. Louis Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr. officiating. Interment will be held in St. Louis Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors..
Ruby Gossett was born August 25, 1915, in Tyler Texas to Reedy Gardner and Sammie Wade.
Ruby received her education in Tyler, Texas. She was a graduate of Emmett J. Scott High School, and later received a Bachelor of Science degree from Butler College.
In 1935, she married her childhood friend, Virgil Gossett for 71 years. From this union five children were born: Edsel, Johnny, Naomi, Virgie and Robert.
Ruby was a Smith County 4H Organizational Leader, which helped youth in the community build leadership skills. She also worked for the Crockett State School for Girls and worked with the Tyler Food and Nutrition Program.
Ruby joined church at an early age and was a member of the St. Louis Baptist Church.
Ruby’s nick name was “Sugar Cake”. It truly describes her character. She was a sweet and
humble person.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Virgil Gossett, daughter Naomi Gossett, son
Edsel Gossett, and 7 siblings.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her sons Johnny Gossett and Robert Gossett; daughter Virgie (Charles) Williams; 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-8:00 pm. Mask Required!!